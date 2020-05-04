Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says people have the right to raise their eyebrows at the regulation of gun esthetics rather than the function.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday (May 1) all military-grade assault weapons effective immediately.

According to Bachrach, the ban was not voted in parliament but the Trudeau government used an Order in Council, which allows the cabinet to make changes through regulations.

Other constituents have voiced concerns about the lack of details that have been released on the announcement.

Bachrach said he would’ve liked to see the details released when Trudeau made the announcement.

“We don’t have those details yet so, we would’ve like to have seen the whole package announced at one time so that we can judge it on its merits but when those changes do come forward to parliament I’ll be giving them close scrutiny,” he said.

Details on the grandfathering process, which would allow current owners to keep the firearms or the buyback program have not been released.

He added it will take some time to see if this specific change will have any impact on safe gun use.

The Trudeau Government promised the ban during their 2015 election.

According to Bachrach, the ban has seen to be popular with the general public.

Bachrach also said there is a significant issue with guns crossing the U.S. border illegally.

“That is something we [NDP] feel that more resources need to be invested in dealing with and something we’re going to be looking for when parliament resumes,” he said.

Trudeau also announced a two-year amnesty period for people who own military-grade assault weapons legally.