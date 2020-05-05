A suspected grass fire destroys home in Decker Lake
Grass Fire in Decker Lake (supplied by: Burns Lake Fire Rescue Facebook)
BC Wildfire Service and Burns Lake Fire Rescue are reminding residents there are a number of prohibitions for open burning across the province.
In Decker Lake Monday (May 5) a suspected grass fire got out of control.
The fire was also suspected to have destroyed a home in the area.
According to BC Wildfire Service, they suspect the fire was human-caused
Both the BC Wildfire Service and Burns Lake Fire Rescue attended the scene.
The fire is now considered under control.