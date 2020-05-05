Grass Fire in Decker Lake (supplied by: Burns Lake Fire Rescue Facebook)

BC Wildfire Service and Burns Lake Fire Rescue are reminding residents there are a number of prohibitions for open burning across the province.

In Decker Lake Monday (May 5) a suspected grass fire got out of control.

The fire was also suspected to have destroyed a home in the area.

According to BC Wildfire Service, they suspect the fire was human-caused

Both the BC Wildfire Service and Burns Lake Fire Rescue attended the scene.

The fire is now considered under control.