The Town of Smithers has voted unanimously on an increase of $8.76 for the average single-family home for their municipal taxes this year.

The decision was made during a Special Open Meeting of Council on Tuesday (May 5).

According to Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill, property taxes are still due at the beginning of July and the 10% penalty will apply.

She said the province has announced help with property taxes for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Businesses don’t have to pay their taxes, they can defer their taxes until the end of September so, there is no penalty applied until then,” she said.

She also said for residential taxpayers there is not a deferment of the payment date.

“That really is provincial direction so, as a local government we cannot change that so unless the province makes a decision to make a change in when residential taxes are due and when penalties are going to apply then that’s how it’s going to look,” she said.

The Town continues to provide permissive tax exemptions to support qualifying organizations that improve the well-being of the community, encourage the revitalization of Smithers Downtown, Densification of the Downtown core, Increasing stock of apartments in the Town and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Property Taxes are due on July 2.