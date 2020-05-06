Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 across the province, 3 of which are within the Northern Health region.

There are now 2,255 cases of COVID-19 province-wide.

3 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, and 124 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

1, 494 people have fully recovered from the virus, a 66% recovery rate.

However, 74 people remain in hospital, 19 of which are in intensive care.

Community transmission remains an ongoing issue, as cases associated with long-term care homes and other community outbreaks continue to influence daily numbers.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: