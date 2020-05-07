Sitting down for a drink in a bar, restaurant, or pub seems to be a thing of the past and it has had some impacts on local breweries.

According to Owner of Bulkley Valley Brewery, Dave Harris since the taprooms have been closed and not being able to host open mics, concerts and having a social space business has dropped around 75 to 80 percent.

He added the brewery has also taken the time to focus on distribution and changes, which they wouldn’t have thought of before.

Premier John Horgan announced on Wednesday (May 6) restaurants and pubs could open during phase 2 but nightclubs and bars would have to wait until there was herd immunity or a vaccine created for COVID-19.

Harris said it is unclear if the BV Brewery is considered a bar or a pub.

“It’s kind of a grey area for us. They said that restaurants and pubs can open around May 15, so I think we’re considered more of a pub,” he said.

According to Harris, he is excited to see all of the patrons who have been supporting the brewery during the pandemic but added it is tough to figure out how to continue the business.

He also said this is a new way of doing business right now.

“We have to figure out to be kind of a lean mean machine and just not have too many expenses and focus on getting our beer out into the world and not relying on just the taproom to make most of our money,” he said.

During the pandemic, the Bulkley Valley Brewery has offered a pick-up service from Tuesday to Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm and delivery from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Harris added the brewery plans on continuing the pick-up and delivery services even after the reopening.