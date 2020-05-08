Northern Health has significantly less COVID-19 cases per capita compared to the other health authorities in BC.

In an exclusive interview with Vista Radio, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked if there is a false sense of security outside of the Lower Mainland that the rest of the province isn’t impacted by the virus.

Henry cautioned residents to not get too lax in their approach.

“Every community in this province has been affected by this virus in some way whether that’s people who have returned from travelling or people who have been in contact with somebody, many of them have been in isolation or in quarantine and I know many of them have been infected.”

“There have been cases in every part of this province and we’ve been taking really important measures across the north to do our best to keep it out of certain areas that are small or more rural and even first nations communities because we know there are challenges in getting them access to healthcare.”

Northern Health has 54 (as of 1pm on Friday confirmed cases with 47 of those recovered).

Three patients are currently in hospital with one in ICU.

Over 42-hundred total tests have been administered within Northern Health for COVID-19.