The BC Government is making further investments within the north to support healthy growth and major resource development to people in the region.

The province is contributing 75-million dollars through two programs.

The 2020 Northern Capital and Planning Grant provides 50-million directly to local governments to help with infrastructure needs for resource and economic development.

Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, Selina Robinson spoke with MyBulkleyLakesNow.com.

“We’re really excited about this and I know the mayors in the region are really excited about this as they have done a really good job of laying out and making the case for the pressures that come with this kind of growth and I’m really pleased to be working with these local governments, with these non-profits and First Nations to make sure these communities continue to thrive.”

In addition, another 25-million will be available through the BC Northern Healthy Communities Fund via Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“There are other kinds of infrastructure that local governments provide and social services provide, that First Nations provide that is related much more to the social benefit of the well being of people whether it’s looking at housing or child care needs of counseling services.”

“Certainly during this COVID pandemic, I have been speaking weekly with mayors right around the province and again, we hear their concerns around significant growth in the region,” added Robinson.

She adds this is a separate funding announcement from the province’s 5-billion dollar action plan that was unveiled in March.

Some of the conditions include:

* Municipalities with more than 8,000 people will receive between $5.2 million and $6.6 million.

* Municipalities with fewer than 8,000 people will receive between $300,000 and $3.7 million.

* Regional districts will receive between $400,000 and $1.6 million.

A link to the release can be found here.