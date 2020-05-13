With border restrictions between the U.S. and Canada set to expire in a week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says talks to extend the restriction of all nonessential travel are going well.

In his daily briefing, he said this is not the time to talk about loosening the terms of the border shutdown. Trudeau says he is confident about being able to keep Canadians safe.

The current agreement ends on May 21st and some reports suggest the talks are centred around an extension of the restrictions to June 21st.