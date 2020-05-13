Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry briefly spoke on public gatherings and social interactions, restating that gatherings of more than 50 people are still banned.

She specified that 50 people is considered a maximum, and may only be allowed in areas with adequate space for physical distancing, adding:

“The path is really not black-and-white… we’ve never done this before.”

Henry emphasized the importance of maintaining smaller social groups.

“Keep your groups small and consistent, make a pact with some friends or neighbours,” she advised.

Furthermore, she announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., for a provincial total of 2,376.

However, another British Columbian has died due to the virus, with 132 deaths province-wide.

1,859 people have fully recovered – a 78% recovery rate.

There are currently 385 active cases, including 59 people in hospital, 14 of which are in critical care.

