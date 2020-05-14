SHARE ON:

(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Health Minister Adrian Dix.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The lack of COVID-19 cases outside the Lower Mainland

The turnaround time on testing results in BC

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Conspiracy Theories around the coronavirus

Elective Surgeries

The current state of the health care budget in the province

Comparing the stress of leading the NDP party in a provincial election to COVID-19

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: