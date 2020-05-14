Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 in British Columbia bringing the province’s total to 135.

15 new cases were reported province-wide today (Thursday), including one in Northern Health for a total of 58 within the health region.

BC now has 2,392 cases overall.

“We need to minimize the potential for this virus to move between communities,” added Henry.

Dr. Henry acknowledged that over 165-thousand people have taken the BC Centre for Disease Control’s survey on COVID-19.

1,885 people have recovered from COVID-19, a recovery rate of nearly 79%.

Only 372 active cases remain province-wide.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

878 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1 since yesterday)

1,149 in Fraser Health (+12)

126 in Island Health (+1)

180 in Interior Health (+1)

57 in Northern Health (+1)