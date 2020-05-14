International students at Coast Mountain College can now apply for a $100 grocery gift card due to a $10,000 donation by the Coast Mountain Student Union.

According to a statement, International students have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because they do not qualify for the Canadian Emergency Student Benefit.

The Federal Government has now allowed International students to work more than 20 hour work weeks.

Coast Mountain Advancement Executive Director Brian Badge called this a gracious donation.

Badge said this will help bridge the short term gap for those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“Some students have been laid off or have reduced hours so, really at the end of the day it’s meant to just help them get through this hopefully short time of personal need and we’ll move on to the next thing,” he said.

The CMNT Foundation made $40,000 in grocer store gift cards to help students and the additional funding is meant for students who have not received emergency relief from the college, according to a statement.

Badge explained the feedback he has received from the students.

“The students are very grateful for the donations from all of our donors, they feel a part of the community and they’re really thankful to be in the Northwest,” he said.

Students can apply for the relief fund through the Office of Registrar on campus.