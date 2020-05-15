With new COVID-19 cases in BC declining, some people are wondering if the turnaround in testing has changed.

Numbers had been reported 7-10 days old at the start of the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the results are coming in at a faster rate.

“We’ve seen our capacity to test go up, what’s happened is in the last period is that the number of people who are sick in BC has gone down who display symptoms in particular of influenza, which sometimes mirror the symptoms of COVID-19.”

“We started our testing regiment more quickly, we tested people particularly in the early stages when we needed to break up links of transmission quickly, on March 1st we tested more people in BC than the entire United States of America.”

The province is hovering around 24-hundred cases while the number of new test positive cases seems to be flattening out.

Northern Health has 58 total cases (as of 3pm on Friday) with 53 people fully recovered.

“Our testing strategy is based on the science of Doctor (Bonnie) Henry and the team at the BC Centre for Disease Control so we are going to continue to do that.”

BC’s recovery rate from the virus is pushing 80%.