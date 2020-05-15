The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District should expect a bit of everything for the May long weekend.

According to Environment Canada, sun, showers and possible thunderstorms could be in store for both the Lakes and the Valley.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said Saturday will be the best day of the weekend.

“We’ll see highs near the upper teens and fairly dry conditions and sunny on Saturday, as we get into Saturday night there might be a slight chance of showers but really it’s Sunday-Monday we’re looking at kind of a trop moving through BC,” he said.

Sekhon added the Bulkley Valley and Lakes will not be the focus of this trop.

Sekhon also said this is normal weather for this time of year.

“Victoria Day long weekend is one of those where it’s very seldom you get three sunny dry warm days but also very seldom that all three days are going to be rainy, it’s a bit of a mixed bag weekend historically and that’s what we’re expecting this weekend too,” he said.

Sekhon added the unsettled weather will continue next week.