SPECIAL REPORT: Premier John Horgan talks Phase 2 of BC Recovery Plan
Today (Tuesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Premier John Horgan.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- Students returning to school part-time on June 1st
- Phase 2 of the BC Recovery Plan
- Racist activity in the province during COVID-19
- The re-opening of provincial parks and historic sites this summer
- Forestry sector pre and post-pandemic
- How the province’s “new normal” could impact next year’s election
- The province’s desire to host NHL Regular season and playoff games
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: