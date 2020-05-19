WorkSafe BC has released a number of industry-specific guidelines to kick-off phase two of the province’s restart plan that begins today. (May 19)

Al Johnson, the Vice President of Prevention Services, said specific safety measures could vary depending on the type of business or sector, although he says the same business or sector may not be the same either…

“Because of the size, the complexity, the layout, larger business, smaller business, many employees, fewer workers, you’ll see differences as well.

So our information we’re hoping all businesses of all uniqueness can find what they need to create their COVID safety plan.”

Johnson stated the plan is based on the principals of distancing, cleanliness, hygiene, and ensuring that there is an understanding of what needs to be done, and control of the workplace very different from what we’ve seen before.

He explained people will be seeing a lot of what they’re already seeing some of the essential services companies use…

“Grocery stores where you see the flow of traffic in a certain way, you see engineering controls like barriers, you see personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, you see signage, you see all sorts of administrative controls, those are the high-level aspects that are embedded in all of these sector-specific guidelines and resources.”

Johnson said things will likely change as well as time moves on.

“We’re encouraging employers and workers to continue to go back to the website and look at new information as it becomes available, or as we develop new sector-specific guidelines for different sectors in phase two that continues, or phase three and beyond.”

Johnson said resources are also available for businesses, and he stated prevention officers will also be inspecting workplaces in the coming weeks to make sure things are being implemented properly.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now