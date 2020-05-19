There are just two cases of Covid-19 identified in the province, the lowest one-day total in BC since March 7th.

The provincial total is 2,446, including 60 in Northern Health.

#breaking – only 2 new cases of #covid19 in BC. 1 in Fraser and one in Vancouver Coastal health. 19 outbreaks in health care system – one of today’s cases is associated. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 19, 2020

Three more deaths have occurred meaning 146 B.C. residents have now died because of the virus.

Nearly 81% per cent of those who have tested positive in B.C. have now recovered.

There are 325 active cases province-wide, with 45 people in hospital, 12 of which are in acute care.

The regional breakdown of cases is as follows: