The family of the Canadian Forces Snowbird that lost her life in a tragic crash has issued a statement saying Operation Inspiration was designed for her.

Captain Jennifer Casey died on Sunday when the Snowbird jet she was in crashed in Kamloops shortly after takeoff. The pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall is in the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The statement read in part that Jenn had a positively infectious personality that could brighten anyone’s day. The family asks people who knew Jenn to cherish the memories and continue to bask in the light she shone in everyone’s life. The statement ended with “Capt. Jennifer Casey, we salute you.”

Operation Inspiration was the Snowbirds salute to frontline workers and to boost the morale of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

