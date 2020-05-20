Coastal GasLink is preparing plans for the eventual ramp-up of work. 15 or more additional on-site medical staff will be provided for 2020.

According to a statement, approximately 65 on-site medics have been supporting the 670-kilometre project but that will increase to 80 at least.

The statement also said CGL is delivering a key commitment to minimize the strain of project activities on local health care infrastructure.

The health officials are a part of International SO to provide CGL employees on-site care 24/7.

According to a statement by CGL, the team has provided first-aid clinics, roving medical support vehicles at active construction areas, and continues to monitor, servicing, and educating the workforce.

“Our goal is to try to mitigate the impact that [any medical situation] would have on the local health care infrastructure by trying to manage them in the field,” said International SOS Canada’s Medical Director Dr. Michael Evans.

The statement by CGL added Dr.Evans and his team continues to advise the company as they adapt standards to meet government guidelines.

“A global pandemic is a rare event, but International SOS has a global footprint and has provided a medical and logistical response to other serious outbreaks. We have the benefit of having a large number of very renowned physicians who provide us with expertise in managing and monitoring pandemics,” said Dr. Evans.

The statement said CGL and International SOS continue to work with health authorities to ensure the company is meeting all health directives and requirements.