Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 2,530

There have been no new cases in Island, Interior, or Northern Health since Saturday’s update.

There are 267 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,102 people have fully recovered from the virus – a recovery rate of 83%.

re: food packing plants – no recorded cases of food to person contact so henry says it's safe to eat products from the affected plants. — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 25, 2020

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, 7 of which are in intensive or critical care.

Sadly, four more British Columbians have died of the virus, with the death toll now at 161.

The breakdown by Health Authority is as follows:

894 in Vancouver Coastal Health

1,253 in Fraser Health

127 in Island Health

194 in Interior Health

62 in Northern Health