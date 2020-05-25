Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to work with other provinces and territories to implement 10 days of paid sick leave a starting point.

The Federal NDP’s have been calling on the Trudeau government for two weeks of paid sick leave so Canadians don’t have to decide whether to stay home or to get a paycheque.

According to a statement by Bachrach, the commitment is after negotiations with the NDP.

Bachrach says the NDP is pleased with the Trudeau government for working with the provinces and territories for the paid sick leave.

“We think this is a really important step forward and this pandemic has shown that when we all work together we can flatten the curve but we can’t let that progress be undone by people who are going to work sick,” he said.

According to Bachrach, the NDP will be continuing to put pressure on Trudeau to keep his commitment because they feel that it is important.

Bachrach said the NDP has been pushing for this because they believe that it is an important health measure.

“It’s also important in terms of making sure that working Canadians don’t have to make that decision between protecting their coworker’s health and putting food on the table if you’re working at a job and having a hard time making ends meet and you’re feeling sick that can be a tough decision for folks,” he said.

Bachrach added that making the decision on to stay home if you’re sick or to get a paycheque needs to change and that this policy is a part of that.