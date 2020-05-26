Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

More support from the provincial government is on the way for survivors of sexual assault.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced a three-year, $10-million grant program to support emergency sexual assault response services in the province.

“Gender-based violence, including sexual assault, can increase during times of crisis, and that’s why our government continues to prioritize services and supports for survivors of these devastating crimes,” said Farnworth.

“This grant program will help organizations throughout the province provide sexual assault survivors with swift access to compassionate and comprehensive care.”

The Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) has received the funding to administer the grant program, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Ministry of Finance – Gender Equity Office and the Minister’s Advisory Council on Indigenous Women (MACIW).

The funds will go towards delivering community-based emergency sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed and culturally appropriate.

The services will meet the needs of sexual assault survivors around the province, including the unique needs of Indigenous communities and survivors.

“Sexual assault disproportionately impacts women, girls, and LGBTQ2S+ people. Indigenous women and girls are especially at risk of being targeted,” added Farnworth.

EVA BC is an anti-violence organization, supporting community co-ordination in responding to violence against women.

It also provides information, training, and support to community-based victim service programs, Stopping the Violence counseling programs and outreach and multicultural outreach programs throughout the province.

“A recent survey and consultation by the Native Women’s Association of Canada suggest that many Indigenous women and girls have indicated they are more concerned about gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic than the virus itself,” said MACIW Chair Barbara Ward-Burkitt.

“This ongoing violence against Indigenous women and girls compromises the health, safety, well-being, and self-respect of its victims.”

In addition, the Province recently introduced amendments to the Employment Standards Act to provide up to five days paid leave for people facing domestic or sexual violence, improving on the supports for working people introduced in 2019 that gave employees 10 days unpaid leave.