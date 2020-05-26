Highway 16 west of Burns Lake will see some maintenance in the coming weeks to build new and improved traffic lanes.

The $15 million dollar project will include the construction of a two-kilometre westbound passing lane, an extension of the eastbound passing lane by 400 metres and improvements to the entry and exit lanes to the brake check and chain off areas at 6 Mile Summit.

“The Highway 16 corridor has seen a significant increase in transport truck traffic in recent years, leading to congestion on the steeper sections of the highway,” said Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk.

According to a statement, the project will improve safety and efficiency for people travelling the segment, which includes a grade that can slow heavy vehicles.

“Our investments in the North are investments in our communities. This helps create good jobs for people, which is especially important as we move into the recovery phase of COVID-19,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Claire Trevena.

The Ministry is reminding drivers that they can expect delays with single-lane alternating traffic and to check DriveBC for up to date information.