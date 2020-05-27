The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is letting residents know that Smithers is safely open for business.

The chamber began a campaign to remind residents that service delivery may look a bit different but health and safety is their number one concern.

According to chamber manager, Sheena Miller the campaign is to support customer confidence and businesses in the community to ensure safety confidence.

She added this is a consolidated approach to reopening businesses.

The Smithers Chamber started this program at the start of the pandemic to ensure customer confidence according to Miller.

The chamber then contacted Northern Health, BC Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health to come up with some content for businesses.

She said most businesses have found this approach helpful.

“We just find it very helpful to have a united approach in our community so that when you walk down the street and you walk into a boutique, or you walk into a restaurant you’re seeing the same language, you’re seeing the same signs and that will help hopefully your confidence walking in there,” Miller said.

She added the approach the chamber has taken has gone viral in the North and the rest of the province.

Miller also said for customers they should be flexible supportive.

“Everybody is doing their best at this time and every business is going to have a different approach, every different community service is going to have a different approach, every grocery store is going to look a bit different so, I think as a consumer you have to protect yourself but be respectful for what these businesses are doing,” she said.

Miller also added it is critical to check out the businesses now more than ever.