Screenshot of Northern Health town hall on May 28. (supplied by: Government of BC Facebook page)

Northern Health is expecting an increase in cases as schools, businesses, and recreational sites start to reopen during phase 2 of B.C. restart plan, according to Northern Health Medical Health Officer Rain Fumerton.

Northern Health along with the rest of the province have been carefully reopening a variety of sectors as of May 19.

According to Dr.Fumerton, the region needs to ensure that there is a balance so, that the increase of cases does not exceed the numbers to the point of not being able to control them.

When talking on schools Dr. Fumerton said it is very important that children receive an education.

“An educational system is such an important part of a childhood experience and it’s extremely important for their health and growth and development so, there are certainly unintended consequences for children not being in school,” she said.

According to Dr.Fumerton children who have been sick with COVID-19 have faired well and many are asymptomatic.

She added children don’t tend to be big spreaders of the virus and if they do spread it is to their household.

Dr.Fumerton said there will be cases in regard to the reopening phase and from school settings.

“I think the important thing is that we continue to closely monitor and ensure that if children are sick that they stay at home, that we ensure that when we do identify cases we’re very quick to make sure that we are doing all the appropriate follow-ups to any contacts,” she said.

Dr.Fumerton added there is no evidence that when children are asymptomatic that they pull a risk to other children or adults.

The province announced earlier this month schools would begin opening on a half-time and voluntary basis beginning June 1.