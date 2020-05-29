SHARE ON:

(Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Education Minister Rob Fleming.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The return of voluntary in-class instruction starting on Monday

How virtual learning will be offered going forward during COVID-19

Why BC decided to continue the school year while other provinces elected to restart in September

His message to the Grad Class of 2020 after the cancellation of ceremonies

Additional supports for children of essential service workers

Addressing the concerns of parents regarding the safety of in-class instruction

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: