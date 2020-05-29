To address growing concern around the lack of hand sanitizer, Smithers Brewing Company will now be packaging and rolling out hand sanitizer cans.

The Brewery will be offering the sanitizer in bulk for businesses and individuals at their Third Avenue location.

According to Co-Owner Adin Bennett, the brewery is hoping to have the hand sanitizer available by the end of next week.

Bennett said there was a need for it and a way the brewery could also make some revenue since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve definitely taken a hit with COVID-19 so, it was a way for us to hopefully create a revenue stream to keep our lights on but at the same time it’s something that’s kind of been needed in the area for the situation that we’re in with COVID,” he said.

Last month, the province allowed breweries and distilleries to produce hand sanitizer for sale or donation.

Bennett also said they are able to make the sanitizer because they have most of the equipment available.

“We’re kind of fortunate that we’re able to be able to produce hand sanitizer with not too much more of investments in our back end,” he said

Bennett added Smithers Brewing is late in creating the hand sanitizer.

Smithers Brewing has also tried working with other local companies to try and make the hand sanitizer not so hard on the hands, according to Bennett.