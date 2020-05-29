Relieved is one word the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market on B.C’s top doctor’s decision to some restrictions regarding farmer’s markets across the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday (May 29) non-food items will be allowed at farmer’s markets and eating at tables will also be allowed.

According to Dr. Henry, it was only fair due to retail stores now opening as part of phase 2 of B.C’s restart plan.

Vendors of services that were not food have been contacted by the farmers market that they can return.

President of the Bulkley Valley Farmers Market, Megan D’Arcy said vendors will be welcomed back as soon as Saturday (May 30).

“We jumped on it, just to make everybody knew what was going on and give them the opportunity to come if they were ready,” she said.

According to D’Arcy, since the start of the pandemic customers who bought any food were not allowed to stay in the market area.

She said even though Dr.Henry said seating at tables is allowed staff is not in a rush to allow seating in the market area.

“We’re going to take it a little bit slower and so, we’re not going to be putting out any tables or anything, I’m not sure exactly, we’re kind of playing it by ear but certainly this Saturday the manager is not going to put out any tables or tents or anything,” D’Arcy said.

The farmer’s market runs every Saturday at Smithers Central Park from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.