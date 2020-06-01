The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has sent a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges following a 2017 incident in Prince George.

Just after 10:30 pm on July 18th, the RCMP responded to a call of a man from Witset reportedly casing parked vehicles in the 1000-block of Central Street West.

When an officer attempted to question the suspect, he tried to flee on a bicycle.

While trying to take the man into custody, a struggle ensued, additional officers arrived, and the man was pepper-sprayed.

The man appeared to be having trouble breathing and police requested medical assistance.

According to police, the suspect was removed from his vehicle when emergency crews arrived and he collapsed.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Upon completion of the investigation, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald determined the two officers may have committed offenses in relation to the use of force, and three others may have committed offenses regarding obstruction of justice.

With files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com