COVID-19 update: Northern Health sees no new cases, recovery rate reaches 85%
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday for a total of 2,597.
This is a two-day tally following Saturday’s update.
No new cases were reported in Island, Interior, and Northern Health.
224 actives cases remain, with 32 people in the hospital, five of which are in critical care.
2,205 people have since recovered for a recovery rate of 85%
One new death occurred in Fraser Health over the weekend.
Dr. Henry also addressed racism and social injustice as protests continue in the U.S. but reminds everyone we are still in the middle of a pandemic.
The BC Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 survey saw over 356,196 responses province-wide.
Breakdown by health authority:
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 904
- Fraser Health: 1,307
- Island Health: 127
- Northern Health: 64
- Interior Heath: 195