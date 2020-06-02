All municipal playgrounds in The Town of Smithers are now open to the public.

In a Facebook post, Smithers Recreation said as of June 1 the parks will be open.

The Town is reminding residents to follow posted guidelines at park areas to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The guidelines are:

To practice good hygiene and to sanitize equipment before and after use.

Hands should be washed for a minimum of 20 to 30 seconds.

Keep your distance

Play safe.

All parks were closed at the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of May 14, Town-owned parks were re-opened with the exception of sports fields and playgrounds.