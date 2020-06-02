Town of Smithers re-open playgrounds
Muheim Playground | Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now
All municipal playgrounds in The Town of Smithers are now open to the public.
In a Facebook post, Smithers Recreation said as of June 1 the parks will be open.
The Town is reminding residents to follow posted guidelines at park areas to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.
The guidelines are:
- To practice good hygiene and to sanitize equipment before and after use.
- Hands should be washed for a minimum of 20 to 30 seconds.
- Keep your distance
- Play safe.
All parks were closed at the end of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
As of May 14, Town-owned parks were re-opened with the exception of sports fields and playgrounds.