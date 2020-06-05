Canfor will be reopening the Houston Sawmill next week.

On June 8, the sawmill will resume operations for four days a week, Monday to Thursday.

The schedule has been the same since Canfor announced curtailments in August.

Houston Sawmill employees have been out of work since March after Canfor announced temporary curtailments due to declining lumber markets and economic downturns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canfor’s Polar Mill at Bear Lake, which is North of Prince George will also reopen on June 8.

Canfor announced last month that its Isle Pierre sawmill that was curtailed during the pandemic will be closing later this year.

The Isle Pierre sawmill has already been reopened to clear out log inventory.

The reopenings come after the announcement of Canfor completing its purchase of Elliott Sawmilling Company Inc.

This announcement dates back to November 2018 when Canfor said they were in the process of buying the company.