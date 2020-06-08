The Transportation Safety Board(TSB) determined carburetor ice and engine power loss led to the plane crash that left three people dead last year

According to a statement, the TSB determined the aircraft was operating at a low engine power setting in atmospheric conditions caused by carburetor icing, which the TSB believes resulted in ice forming in the carburetor, which is a device that mixes air and fuel for internal combustion.

The TSB also determined that the aircraft did not and was not required to have a carburetor air temperature indication system.

The TSB investigation also found that if aircraft that have carburetors and are not equipped with a carburetor temperature indication system, there is an increased risk that pilots will not be aware that there are conditions where carburetor ice accumulation is possible.

On May 4, A Cessna 182E from Lakes District Air Services LTD. was conducting a fire surveillance flight near Smithers on behalf of the BC Wildfire Service which had three crew members and the pilot on board.

After three hours into the flight, The pilot declared Mayday, and communication was lost shortly after.

According to the TSB, the wreckage of the aircraft was found 50 nautical miles north of Smithers near the Babine River.

One crew member did survive the crash but two other crew members and the pilot died due to the crash.