Charges will not be laid against the 22 individuals who were arrested after police enforced an injunction at the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston.

The individuals were arrested between Feb 6 and Feb 10 near the Morice West Forest Service Road area.

According to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), after a review of the available evidence, the BCPS recommended that the Court does not pursue criminal contempt charges.

The Crown said on Friday they are not pursuing charges because:

  • There have been no further breaches of the injunction
  • Recent negotiations from government representatives and Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs
  • The absence of violence when the individuals were arrested
  • The absence of evidence found by police that links the individuals to damage to a bridge

The police enforcement of an injunction granted on Dec. 31, 2019, sparked protests across the country including blockades of railway tracks and other demonstrations.