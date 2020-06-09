File Photo of RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | , Photo: MyPGNow Staff

Charges will not be laid against the 22 individuals who were arrested after police enforced an injunction at the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston.

The individuals were arrested between Feb 6 and Feb 10 near the Morice West Forest Service Road area.

According to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS), after a review of the available evidence, the BCPS recommended that the Court does not pursue criminal contempt charges.

The Crown said on Friday they are not pursuing charges because:

There have been no further breaches of the injunction

Recent negotiations from government representatives and Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs

The absence of violence when the individuals were arrested

The absence of evidence found by police that links the individuals to damage to a bridge

The police enforcement of an injunction granted on Dec. 31, 2019, sparked protests across the country including blockades of railway tracks and other demonstrations.