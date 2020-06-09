An Indigenous and Black Lives Matter rally will be held in Smithers on Tuesday (June 9).

Organizers say this is a peaceful rally and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rally is expected to start at Bovill Square, a prayer will be said, followed by a moment of silence and a march will then take place down Main Street.

Organizer, Sarah Vigneax said organizers thought it was important to include Indigenous People.

“Black people are still oppressed all over the world but in our community specifically and many Northern communities Indigenous people are fighting for their rights daily we’re all allies but I felt like we needed to be allies for our Indigenous communities as well,” she said.

She added anyone who wishes to speak at the rally may do so and water will be available after the march.

Vigneax also said she has personal experience of being a family member after her family adopted a boy from Haiti.

“I’ve seen what it’s like to be a family member may be expecting him to not come home due to hate so, I wanted to fight for their voices to be heard,” she said.

Rallies and protests were sparked across America and Canada after George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

There was also a Black Lives Matter peaceful rally in Burns Lake last week.