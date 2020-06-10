File Photo of RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | , Photo: MyPGNow Staff

An RCMP helicopter and a drone collided during the Coastal GasLink protests that occurred earlier this year.

According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the helicopter and the two drones were conducting policing activities 24 nautical miles southwest of Houston.

The collision between the helicopter and the drone, a FLIR SkyRanger R60 happened on Feb 6 during a low-level flight, while police were conducting patrols in the area during the CGL protests.

The TSB said there were three people on board the helicopter.

The report from the TSB said the helicopter suffered some initial vibration and the pilot completed a precautionary landing on a road without further incident.

The report also said maintenance staff found damage primarily to the main rotor blade and superficial damage to the tail boom and tail rotor.

The drone was destroyed in the crash.

According to the TSB, there were no injuries reported to the persons in the aircraft or on the ground.