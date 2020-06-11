Smithers is one of the leading communities in the North in a campaign to support shopping local with gift cards from businesses to support them throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smithers has sold 83 gift cards valuing at $2,650 behind Prince Rupert which sold 204 gift cards valuing at $5,560.

The gift card campaign was launched in March for businesses that have adjusted operation or have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Miller, Roadhouse has sold the most gift cards in Smithers with 17.

Miller said the Smithers Chamber is excited to be a part of the program.

“It’s so neat that the Northern Development Initiative Trust has championed that out of Prince George and there are 31 communities and over 1500 participating businesses so, we’re just really excited to be a part of the action,” she said.

According to Miller, businesses can sign up for the program for free, and for anyone who buys a gift card will get a $25 Northern BC gift card on top of their purchase.

Miller also said she is hoping to keep the program going after the pandemic.

“I really believe our small businesses are the heart of the community, the backbone, they create character and prosperity in our community and so let’s keep the energy and momentum moving, and let’s support them how we can,” she said.

Prince George and Houston were also among the communities in the north participating in the program with Prince George selling 52 gift cards valuing at $1,505 and Houston with 3 gift cards valued at $75.