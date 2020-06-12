Hudson Bay Mountain has announced its General Manager will be stepping down.

Mike Huffman, who spent seven years with the resort is taking on a new role with Edmison Mehr Chartered Professional Accountants.

Huffman will lead Hudson Bay Mountain Resort until June 15.

The resort has named Lex Rei-Jones as the new interim General Manager and she will take over on June 16.

Huffman joined the resort in 2013 as the Financial Controller and was then promoted to Finance and Administration Manager in 2015.

He became the resort’s general manager during the 2017-18 winter season.

“The amount of support the community has provided to the resort has been astonishing, and it has been an absolute privilege to lead our team over the last few years. I feel incredibly proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish, and I know handing the reins to Lex that these positive developments will continue,” Huffman said in a statement.

Rei-Jones joined Hudson Bay Mountain in 2005 where she started in the Rental Shop. She moved into Guest Services and had the guest services lead role.

Rei-Jones also took on the job of Inside Operations Manager during the 2016-2017 season.

“I am so excited to be taking on this new role. I am beyond committed to the resort and will, along with the Managers and Team, continue to grow and develop the Resort and offer the stellar outdoor experience for our guests. I am happy for Mike and his family and wish him the best in his new endeavor,” she said in a statement.

Hudson Bay Mountain has also hired a new accountant who will start on June 15.