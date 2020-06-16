A CN Rail employee has died after an incident near Prince Rupert Monday while working just outside of a rail yard.

The worker was a man in his thirties and had been with the company since 2018, according to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC).

In a statement, CN Rail said the incident happened in Port Edward, which is west of Prince Rupert.

“We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee’s family and community in these tragic times,” the statement said.

According to the TCRC, the worker was performing switching operations, which is a term that refers to activities like making up and marshaling trains, storing cars, and serving industries within rail terminals.

This is the second CN conductor to die on the job this month in B.C., another conductor died in Surrey on June 1.

“This industry has suffered far too many preventable tragedies. We need to find new ways to focus on safety. Our union continues to work with employers, the federal government, and other stakeholders in hopes of preventing future accidents and ultimately saving lives,” said TCRC President Lyndon Isaak.

The name of the man will not be released.

According to the TCRC, 12 railroaders have died on the job in the past two and a half years.