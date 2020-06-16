Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill says the concern for overdoses in the community is severe, especially when people are at risk.

During Covid-19 the Town of Smithers established a social service round table and during the round table, social service organizations said overdoses have increased in the past two weeks.

She believes the increase is due to people being more alone and not having the support of someone around them, especially since the start of the pandemic.

Atrill says Smithers is not immune to the overdose crisis.

“We’re having similar experiences and it is heartbreaking, people are addicted for a myriad of reasons and they’re members of our community and we do need to be looking out for one another,” she said.

Atrill added listening to Dr.Bonnie Henry’s speech on Friday about the overdose crisis was moving.

She also said there needs to be a concern regarding mental health and not just in times of crisis.

“We do have people working on the ground trying to support folks that many of us may be unaware of but we need to focus on all of that,” she said.

She added Smithers has a problem along with big cities in urban centres with people getting a safe and clean supply

The BC Coroners Service released that 170 people died from drug toxicity in the province the past month, with Northern Health leading the drug toxicity deaths.

Northern Health recently announced the Lifeguard App for Android and Apple devices to help prevent overdoses.

Dr. Henry has also called for the decriminalization of possession of illegal drugs in the province.