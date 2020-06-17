The Telkwa Transfer Station is closed until further notice due to a fire early Wednesday morning.

The Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department and the Smithers Fire Department responded to the call around 4 A.M after reports of smoke in the area.

“It was a fire in the transfer trailer that they use at the back of the transfer station so, there was material on fire in the trailer,” said Telkwa Fire Chief Laurence Turney.

There were no injuries reported.

Turney also said he is unsure when the transfer station will reopen.

“There was quite a bit of heat involved so, we suggested that they have somebody look at the structure and make sure it’s sound before they reopen,” he said

The Town of Smithers also said garbage pick up will be suspended until further notice due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.