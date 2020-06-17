Canada won’t have a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Canada’s loss came in the first round of voting Wednesday in a secret ballot of 193 member states of the United Nations General Assembly.

It follows the loss by the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper in 2010, and after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Canada’s candidacy after coming to power in 2015.

Voting started at 9 a.m. eastern time, with the UN ambassadors being given staggered access to the General Assembly meeting hall in New York City to prevent the spread of COVID-19.