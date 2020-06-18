The Province is providing around $14 million in grants for over 150 projects to support economic development and recreational opportunities in rural communities across B.C.

The grants include approximately $5 million for 39 trail and recreation projects and almost $9 million for 114 projects that will support rural community development.

“As someone who lives in a rural community, I know that rural B.C. is the backbone of our economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every region in our province, and I’m glad our government is providing these one- time grants to lead extra help to people, communities, and economies in rural B.C.,” said Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson.

Approved rural community development grants include:

$100,000 for Village of Granisle for developing and utilizing Granisle and area’s natural assets. Planning and design of a pier/promenade feature, survey work, and detail design for about 10km of multi-use waterfront trail from the Granisle waterfront to Topley Landing.

$100,000 Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association for the village connector and uptrack project.

$153,643 for the District of Fort St. James for the design of the historic park to the downtown connector trail

$10,000 for the District of Houston phase one feasibility study for the truck stops here.

$100,000 for the District of Houston Bymac Park expansion feasibility study.

$70,000 for the Village of Burns Lake for the Burns Lake tourism plan and mobile visitors centre project

$10,000 for the Village of Telkwa development of parks master plan

$100,000 for the Burns Lake Native Development Corporation for forest equipment operator training.

$10,000 for Smithers Gallery Association for visual arts engagement strategy.

$26,400 for Tourism Smithers Society for marketing initiatives.

Grant recipients were identified from applications received during the sixth intake of the Rural Dividend Program last summer.