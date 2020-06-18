The Northwest Fire Centre has lifted category 2, category 3, and resource management open burning prohibitions.

The restrictions were rescinded as of Thursday (June 18) at noon.

The open burning activities have been restricted since mid-April to reduce demands on firefighting resources and protect the health and safety of the public, and BC Wildfire Staff.

Category 2 open fires include:

One or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Stubble or grass burning over an area of fewer than 0.2 hectares in size

The use of fireworks

Burn barrels and burn cages

Sky lanterns

Exploding binary targets.

Anyone planning a category 2 open fire is being encouraged to check the ventilation index.

Category 3 open fires include:

Any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide

Three or more concurrently burning piles each no longer than two metres high by three metres wide

The burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

The burning of one or more windows

Anyone wishing to light category 3 open fires must comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations.

This requires individuals to check local venting conditions before lighting a fire.

The Northwest Fire Centre is reminding the public that they are encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning and campfire use.