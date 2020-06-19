A Virtual Walk to End ALS will be happening in Burns Lake on Saturday to mark International ALS Awareness Day.

According to a statement, the funds raised for ALS research will be matched dollar for dollar by Brain Canada, up to $1 million until Aug 31.

According to Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC Wendy Toyer, the virtual event could be a way for other organizations how events can be done during challenging times.

Toyer said anyone in the province can participate in the virtual walk.

“The virtual walk means it could be anywhere else so, this new concept really opens up the entire province so, that every single community can participate,” she said.

Toyer added the walk adds support to people with ALS and their family members.

She also said ALS Society of BC is concerned about fundraising.

“Unfortunately ALS doesn’t stop and we can’t either but at the same time there is a reality we must continue to raise funds and in today’s climate it’s a scary time for everybody,” she said.

Toyer added 60% of the money raised goes towards patient service programs.

There will also be ALS walks in Prince George and Williams Lake.