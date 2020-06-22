BC Health Officials have recorded 32 test positive cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

Friday to Saturday there were ten infections, six on Saturday to Sunday, and 16 from Sunday to Monday.

The Interior has one new case, however, there are none in Northern Health.

2,822 people have tested positive in BC.

There are 14 people in the hospital and six in ICU from COVID-19.

There has been 1 additional death over the last three days, for 169 overall.

There is a new test positive case in Island Health for the first time since the beginning of May.

However, there are no new community outbreaks and no new outbreaks in the health care system.

Dr. Henry confirmed the maximum of 50 people gathering will be in place until BC has a way to handle the virus.

Breakdown by region:

954 VCH (2+)

1,474 FVH (+28)

131 Van Island (+1)

198 Interior (+1)

65 Northern Health (0)