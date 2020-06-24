The Town of Smithers staff has provided a helpful tool for residents to understand the town bylaws.

The Good Neighbouring Guidelines will highlight the Town’s bylaws in a comprehensive and clear manner.

According to Town staff, the topics addressed are aimed at strengthening the community.

Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said the new guidebook is great for the community.

“It links some common issues that we might find in our neighbourhoods to the bylaws that actually spell out what you must do but it also does it in friendly language and I think it’s great,” she said.

Topics in the booklet are:

Care and control

Campfires and burning

Bees and hens

Building permits

Drainage

Fireworks

Home Based businesses

Noise

Watering restrictions

Parking

Community policing

Security and safety

Property maintenance

Waste disposal

Wildlife attractants

According to Atrill, the Town often gets questions and residents that are unsure on where to find the answer.

She also says she believes that the guidebook will be helpful.

“Having a little easy to read booklet that answers about your backyard hands and around cleaning your yard up or what do I do in certain situations for sure it’s helpful, it’s friendly, it’s not a harsh booklet, it’s just giving you some good language and where you can find more information if you need it,” she said.

The booklet is available online on the Town of Smithers website and in a paper copy at the town hall.