District of Houston Logo (supplied by: District of Houston)

The District of Houston has lost a former political figure.

According to the District former mayor, Adrian Meeuwissen has passed away.

The district confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The former mayor served Houston from 1980 to 1987.

Meeuwissen also was a part of Houston’s dutch community and also served as a town councillor and chairman of the school board.