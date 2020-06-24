Terrace RCMP looking for Nass Valley man
photo of Terry Stevens (supplied by: RCMP)
Terrace RCMP is looking for a Nass Valley man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.
Terry Stevens is wanted on forcible entry, assault, and breach release order charges in Terrace.
Stevens is described as
- First Nations male
- 5’9 in height
- 150 pounds
- Slender build
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevens is being asked to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.