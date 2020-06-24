Terrace RCMP is looking for a Nass Valley man who is wanted on an arrest warrant. 

Terry Stevens is wanted on forcible entry, assault, and breach release order charges in Terrace.

Stevens is described as

  • First Nations male
  • 5’9 in height
  • 150 pounds
  • Slender build
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevens is being asked to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.