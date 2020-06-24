photo of Terry Stevens (supplied by: RCMP)

Terrace RCMP is looking for a Nass Valley man who is wanted on an arrest warrant.

Terry Stevens is wanted on forcible entry, assault, and breach release order charges in Terrace.

Stevens is described as

First Nations male

5’9 in height

150 pounds

Slender build

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevens is being asked to call Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.