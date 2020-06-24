Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill says the CN worker that was fatally injured on the job near Prince Rupert was from Smithers.

Last week, CN confirmed a man in his thirties died while performing switching operations.

According to Atrill, the Town was advised of the fatality and an investigation is ongoing.

She said having a death at work causes extra concern regarding safety.

“We anticipate when we go to work that things are going to be alright and we’re going to come home again so, having a fatality at work also raises concerns,” she said.

She added the Town continues to be concerned about rail safety due to the railyard that travels through Smithers and many people in Smithers work in the railroad industry.

She also said the Town continues to have conversations about railroad safety.

“We’re always concerned I would have to say it’s not something we talk about all the time but, the notion of safety and how we would manage an emergency in our community is not an unusual conversation,” she said.

Atrill added she is offering her condolences to the loved ones of the man.

This is the second fatal incident CN reported in under a month where another conductor died in Surrey on June 1.